Fritangas Mexican Restaurant opens a location in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

On Thursday, Fritangas Mexican Restaurant held an official ribbon cutting in Silverthorne. Mayor Bruce Butler gave a small speech about his excitement in adding a new business to the town. Town Councilmembers Tanya Shattuck, Russ Camp and JoAnne Nadalin were also present.

Fritangas has two additional locations, one in Denver and one in Aurora. The first restaurant opened in 2005. The owner of the franchise, Eduardo Garrido Sr., said he was excited to share authentic Mexican food with the town of Silverthorne. Miguel and Yamilet Olivares will be in charge of this location. Their son Daniel is the manager. Daniel grew up in Summit County and attended school here through high school. He is now taking classes at Colorado Mountain College to become a nutritionist.

The restaurant officially opened on Sept. 26. It is working with the town to obtain a liquor license. The restaurant is currently open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday it is open until 6 p.m. The restaurant is trying to hire more employees in order to stay open later. Fritangas is located at 102 Annie Road near the Target.