From Kentucky to Colorado, Eli Pace joins the Summit Daily News team | SummitDaily.com

For Eli Pace, the new arts and entertainment editor at the Summit Daily News, journalism has always been a calling that he couldn’t resist.

“When you love the gig, you just go with it,” he said.

Pace started by working at his high school newspaper in Fort Morgan. After graduating he headed to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley to study journalism. At 19, he was hired by the Greeley Tribune as a writer for their sports section. After nearly five years with the publication, Pace headed south where he had a great uncle working as a publisher for a newspaper in Tennessee.

As a copy editor for The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro,Tennessee, he helped the paper cover disastrous floods that left Nashville underwater. Pace continued working at the Journal for two years, during which time it transitioned into a print operations center, hosting three papers in one office.

In 2011 Pace became the managing editor of the Kentucky New Era. There, he helped to increase the paper’s local coverage by 20 percent. Before he came onboard, the paper had cut photography positions. The lack of imagery got Pace into photography. He left the position last year.

Before coming to the Daily, Pace took six months off to catch up on vacation time and visit family. He traveled up and down much of the West Coast, and made a trip to Costa Rica.

Pace said that he was drawn to Summit County because of the proximity to whitewater, and because of his love of small community newspapers. For him, the Summit Life section is about the people who live here, and what makes the county tick.

“I can’t wait to crack the nut that is this community. We’re going to be covering the people that live in this wonderful county,” he said.