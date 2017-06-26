Garfield County fire restrictions take effect June 27 | SummitDaily.com

Based on area vegetation moisture measurements and other risk factors, fire restrictions go into effect starting Tuesday, June 27, for Bureau of Land Management properties and unincorporated private lands in Garfield County.

The restrictions mean campfires are only permitted within designated fire grates in developed campsites. Fire pans and rock campfire rings are not allowed, nor is any type of fire including charcoal outside of established campgrounds.

Smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle or building, developed recreation sites or in a barren area free of vegetation. Other fire activities such as welding or other torch-based, open-flame operations are prohibited except for in areas that have been cleared of all foliage.

With Fourth of July fast approaching, it's also a good reminder that the lighting off of fireworks is never allowed on BLM, National Forest or National Parks lands. Violation of all federal fire restriction is punishable by a fine of as much as $100,000 or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both. Restitution costs for fire suppression also apply for those found responsible for starting wildfires.

"Despite a good snowpack year, recent hot and dry weather has created high fire danger at elevations above 8,000 feet," Gloria Tibbetts, the BLM Colorado River Valley Office's acting field manager, said in a news release.

Mesa County and BLM Grand Junction have been under similar fire restrictions since June 23. Based on conditions, however, the White River National Forest is not initiating fire restrictions at this time. Officials still note that there is fire danger in these areas, and people are reminded to use extreme caution with fire.

For more information about fire restrictions in the designated areas, call the Colorado River Valley Field Office at 970-876-9000, or visit: http://gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/r2gjc.