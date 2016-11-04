Georgetown police: driver was going 110 on I-70, tried to run away on foot | SummitDaily.com

A young driver was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly going 110 miles per hour on Interstate 70 in Georgetown and fleeing police on foot after crashing, the Clear Creek Courant reported.

According to Georgetown police, the juvenile blew past a parked police officer that then pursued the driver, who pulled over but then sped off again. The driver then allegedly tried to ram a Colorado State Patrol vehicle before crashing and fleeing on foot.

The driver was identified as a juvenile fugitive and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the Courant said. It was unclear whether his injuries were from the crash or his attempt to flee through rugged mountain terrain.