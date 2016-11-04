Georgetown police: driver was going 110 on I-70, tried to run away on foot | SummitDaily.com

Georgetown police: driver was going 110 on I-70, tried to run away on foot
November 4, 2016
A young driver was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly going 110 miles per hour on Interstate 70 in Georgetown and fleeing police on foot after crashing, the Clear Creek Courant reported.
According to Georgetown police, the juvenile blew past a parked police officer that then pursued the driver, who pulled over but then sped off again. The driver then allegedly tried to ram a Colorado State Patrol vehicle before crashing and fleeing on foot.
The driver was identified as a juvenile fugitive and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the Courant said. It was unclear whether his injuries were from the crash or his attempt to flee through rugged mountain terrain.
Trending In: Local
- Bust a movement: Dancer empties bowels on Aspen nightclub floor
- Highway 9 expansion project to maintain existing roadway for ski season
- Keystone Resort delays opening to Nov. 11
- Summit County child care assistance expands to help more families
- Summit County seeing strong winter lodging numbers early in the season
Trending Sitewide
- Bust a movement: Dancer empties bowels on Aspen nightclub floor
- Cops: Aspen Mountain shack squatter is notorious con man
- Highway 9 expansion project to maintain existing roadway for ski season
- Housing Divided, Part 7: One Summit County landlord takes leap of faith
- Warm October wreaks havoc on snowmaking, bumps opening day at Keystone to Nov. 11