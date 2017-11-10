Get Stoked Winter Film Series kicks off at Keystone’s Warren Station
November 10, 2017
Warren Station amps up for the winter season with the Get Stoked Winter Film Series with reels of jaw-dropping feats in the Summit County premiere of "Drop Everything" on Saturday. "Drop Everything" is an action-packed ski movie featuring the world's preeminent freeskiers along with quick-hitting comedy, stunning locations, a potent soundtrack and stellar cinematography. "Drop Everything" will be shown two times, once at 6 p.m. and a second time at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Proceeds will benefit Team Breck Sports Club and Team Summit. Seating is first-come, first served for both screenings. To see the movie trailer, visit SkiMovie.com/. To learn about the beneficiaries, visit TeamBreckSportsClub.com or TeamSummit.org.
Next weekend, Warren Station will host the second night of film with a special premiere of "Habit" on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Stay tuned for more on Keystone's Get Stoked Winter Film Series.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Breckenridge mourns loss of Eric Dube, beloved physical therapist set to help Team USA at Olympics
- Highway realignment connecting Frisco and Breckenridge narrowly beats out winter, capping $23 million project
- Summit County suicide rate approaching 10-year low following major push by advocacy groups
- Girls on the Run 5K returns to Frisco
- Kidde recalls 37.8 million fire extinguishers, including hundreds in Summit County
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge mourns loss of Eric Dube, beloved physical therapist set to help Team USA at Olympics
- Highway realignment connecting Frisco and Breckenridge narrowly beats out winter, capping $23 million project
- The nicest ski lodge in Colorado? Breckenridge Grand Vacations unveils $90 million project
- ‘My objective is to ski when I am 100,’ says 95-year-old set to take first chair at Copper Mountain Resort
- Copper Mountain Resort’s coaster highlights new attractions at Summit County resorts