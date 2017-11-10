Get Stoked Winter Film Series kicks off at Keystone’s Warren Station

Warren Station amps up for the winter season with the Get Stoked Winter Film Series with reels of jaw-dropping feats in the Summit County premiere of "Drop Everything" on Saturday. "Drop Everything" is an action-packed ski movie featuring the world's preeminent freeskiers along with quick-hitting comedy, stunning locations, a potent soundtrack and stellar cinematography. "Drop Everything" will be shown two times, once at 6 p.m. and a second time at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Proceeds will benefit Team Breck Sports Club and Team Summit. Seating is first-come, first served for both screenings. To see the movie trailer, visit SkiMovie.com/. To learn about the beneficiaries, visit TeamBreckSportsClub.com or TeamSummit.org.

Next weekend, Warren Station will host the second night of film with a special premiere of "Habit" on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Stay tuned for more on Keystone's Get Stoked Winter Film Series.