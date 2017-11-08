Girls on the Run 5K returns to Frisco

Frisco will be hosting its third Girls on the Run 5K on Saturday, a non-competitive and culminating event of a 10-week program open to girls from third to eighth grade.

Girls on the Run, is a nonprofit seeking to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using an experience-based curriculum that incorporates running.

The Frisco GOTR 5K is the designated race for all teams in Eagle, Summit, Grand, Chafee, Park, Lake and Gunnison counties. Organizers anticipate that more than 600 girls will run this year.

The run will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Summit Middle School in Frisco. The course will be an out-and-back on the Frisco Recreation Path. The course is relatively flat with views of Dillon Reservoir, Buffalo Mountain, Peak One and Mount Royal.

"Girls on the Run is a phenomenal way to show girls what they are capable of and how to set and reach a goal," Frisco recreation programs coordinator Sara Skinner said in a news release. "For many girls, this will be the first race they ever complete, and their achievements are written all over their grinning faces. It's an inspiring and feel good day."

Adults are open to participate. Registration and more information can be found online at GOTRWesternColorado.org. Registration is $35 on race day. Packet pick-up and registration will run from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at Summit Middle School. T-shirts are guaranteed for GOTR girls and coaches who attend the race and to the first 200 registered community runners.