GoPro Mountain Games boosts Vail business traffic | SummitDaily.com

Here’s a look at some of the events outside of the traditional GoPro Mountain Games venues in Vail Village, Golden Peak and Ford Park.

EAGLE COUNTY — The GoPro Mountain Games will draw thousands of spectators and athletes to the Vail Valley through Sunday. As the Games have grown, more events are now taking place outside of the traditional venues in Vail Village and Golden Peak, which is good news for businesses around the valley.

Adventure in the village

Lionshead Village businesses were happy to see the Adventure Village set up shop, with a free family-friendly kids' zone where kids can learn to kayak in giant kayak tanks, climb on a portable climbing wall, try slack-lining, demo stand-up paddleboards and more.

Double Diamond Sports manager Ali Katz said Lionshead Village merchants often feel somewhat left out of the town's events scene, but the Mountain Games crowd had already started to wander through the Adventure Village on the first day of the games.

"We're already seeing an increase in traffic," Katz said Thursday. "Hopefully that keeps up and drives people here."

Moe's Original Bar B Que has a location near the Double Diamond shop, as well as one in the town of Eagle, where the GoPro Mtn Enduro mountain bike competition will take place today. Moe's founding partner Mike Fernandez said both locations will benefit from the games.

"We're excited to be part of it this year," Fernandez said. With franchised Moe's locations around the country, Fernandez said the Mountain Games events in Vail and Eagle are a chance to show off the restaurant to people who might want to seek out more Moe's when they head home. The Lionshead Village store in particular may see an influx of hungry families, he added.

Lindsea Stowe is the manager of Yeti's Grind, which also has locations in Vail and Eagle. Stowe said the Mountain Games is one of Yeti's busiest weekends of the year in Vail Village.

"It's a perfect fit for us," Stowe said.

Michelle Friedman is a board member of the Eagle Chamber of Commerce. Friedman said with people traveling downvalley for today's enduro race, perhaps visitors will find the town is a perfect fit for them, either as a vacation spot, or — maybe — a place to relocate.

"It introduces people to amazing mountain biking and the weather we have in Eagle in July, when Fruita and Moab are too hot," Friedman said.

The Mountain Games started Thursday with the Steep Creek Championship on Homestake Creek near Red Cliff. That always brings people through Minturn, and they may stop for a snack or a stroll on their way to or from the race venue. This year's disc golf events at Maloit Park will bring even more participants and spectators through town.

Stephen Porter, of Nicky's Quickie restaurant, and catering has a shop right along Main Street in Minturn. The business also has a tent at the Vail Village site. Porter said he and his crew are ready for the weekend.

"We're expecting a boost," Porter said. "We're working hard to make lots of food."

Danny Perez said Thursday that a few people had already come through The Scarab, a Minturn shop that sells rugs and other handmade merchandise.

"We're hoping to get more people over the weekend," Perez said.

While businesses benefit from the Mountain Games, Porter said, there's more to the weekend than commerce.

"It's all just a blast," Porter said. "It's one of the best weekends, with sunshine, kids, dogs and a lot of healthy, positive energy. They're all just grinning from ear to ear, having fun."

