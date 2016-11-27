Graphic novelist Nathan Hale visits Summit County Tuesday, Nov. 29 | SummitDaily.com

The Education Foundation of the Summit, in partnership with the Summit School District, presents best-selling graphic novelist Nathan Hale at Summit Middle School for grades 5-8 on Tuesday, Nov. 29. That is followed by a free family evening literacy event with the author at Silverthorne Library.

Hale’s work emphasizes scientific and historical backgrounds specifically written to engage boys in reading fact-filled, fun-to-read book about history. Some of his top-selling titles include: “One Dead Spy,” “Alamo All-Stars,” “Big Bad Ironclad!” and “Donner Dinner Party.”

All of Hale’s presentations will be held at the auditorium at Summit Middle School, with the exception of Silverthorne Library appearance at 5 p.m. The author schedule is as follows:

8:05 a.m. – 7th- and 8th-grade presentation

9:15 a.m. – 5th- and 6th-grade presentation

10:15 a.m. – 5th-grade book signing

10:50 a.m. – Book in cafeteria during lunches

1 p.m. – Nathan Hale eats lunch with illustration contest winners from the middle school

5 p.m. – Silverthorne Library Family Author Presentation and book signing