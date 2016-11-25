Healthy Futures Initiative, Building Hope Summit County hosting mental wellness events | SummitDaily.com

The Healthy Futures Initiative and The Summit Foundation’s Building Hope Initiative are partnering to host a series of six events from Nov. 30 to Dec. 28 to help community members connect and learn more about mental wellness during the holiday season.

“For many, the holidays can feel more stressful and chaotic than joyous and bright,” Healthy Futures coordinator Kellyn Glynn said. “We’re offering these events to let you know you’re not alone, and to provide support, tools and resources that can help.”

The first event, to be held Nov. 30, is a “Question. Persuade. Refer.” (QPR) training lead by Summit Community Care Clinic therapist Susan Preaus. The QPR program teaches early recognition of suicide warning signs in a simple, one-hour training.

On Dec. 5 and 28, the partnership will offer yoga sessions designed to raise awareness related to depression, suicide and mental health. The class is open to all skill levels, and no yoga experience is necessary. Anyone may come to seek peace, calm, community and healing within a stressful time.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will lead a presentation of “In Our Own Voice” on Dec. 8. Two people will share personal stories about living with mental illness and achieving recovery to offer hope and education to those affected by mental illness.

On Dec. 15, Summit County local Betsy Casey will host a family-friendly holiday craft night, where participants will be able to build wreaths and make gingerbread houses. All supplies will be provided.

Breckenridge-based spiritual storyteller Phil Gallagher will host his “More to Life” talk on Dec. 20, with an emphasis on bringing peace to holiday chaos.

“The holidays are not always filled with cookies and joy,” Gallagher said. “They also mean stress, conflict and grief for many. But our conversations will bring connection and ideas for how to remember the wonder of the season and handle the hardships it can bring.”

At each event, participants will have the opportunity to talk together and share stories as a group. Each event is hosted at a separate location so interested participants should be sure to check dates, times and locations for each event before attending.

For more information, visit facebook.com/buildinghopesummitcounty or contact Kellyn Glynn at Kellyn.glynn@summitcountyco.gov or (970) 668-4035.