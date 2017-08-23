Heeney Road closure delayed until August 25

A planned closure of Heeney Road has been delayed until Friday, Aug. 25, due to a scheduling conflict with a contractor.

The closure, to be imposed in both directions on a northern section of the road, is set to remain in place until Wednesday, Aug. 30. The work is intended to repair erosion on an embankment slope, which has begun to encroach on the pavement.

Heeney Road, also known as County Road 30, is roughly 20 miles north of Silverthorne and runs along the west side of Green Mountain Reservoir.

While the project is underway, access to the residential neighborhoods in Heeney will only be available from the southern intersection of Heeney Road and Colorado Highway 9.

The northern intersection of Heeney Road and Highway 9 will continue to provide access to Willows Campground and the few residences on the northernmost end of Green Mountain Reservoir. The project will not block access to any residences or businesses.