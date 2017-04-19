High Country Healing wins first in inaugural Grow Off competition | SummitDaily.com

High Country Healing wins first in inaugural Grow Off competition
April 19, 2017
Silverthorne-based High Country Healing faced off against 38 other Colorado marijuana growers in the first The Grow Off's recreational competition for 2016.
Competitors were given a mystery strain of solid genetics cannabis and had six months to tend to and grow the plant. The competition is split into three categories: yield, potency and flavor. High Country Healing won first place in the yield category with a plant producing nearly 1,600 grams.
This year The Grow Off will hold the first medicinal version of the competition. Andrew Salini, the chief operating officer at High Country Healing, said that the store plans to participate in the medical competition as well.
