Highway 6 lane closures through Dillon to continue to end of April | SummitDaily.com

Road closures will continue on Highway 6 through Dillon between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. until the end of April while crews replace a portion of a water main located in the area.

"We determined that we would need to replace the water main upon inspection of the line during the emergency repair last December," said public works director, Scott O'Brien. "The work needs to be completed before CDOT's HWY 6 and 9 overlay project planned for this spring."

Highway 6 eastbound will be reduced to one through lane from West Anemone to the Dam Road. The Left turn from westbound Hwy 6 onto East Anemone will be closed. Road closures will be on a rolling basis as Public Works makes every effort to re-open closed portions of roadway and intersections promptly.

Detour signage will be in place to direct traffic to the area. Residential units and businesses can be accessed using an alternative route at West Anemone and Little Dam Road.

Contact Town of Dillon at (970) 468-2403 for additional information.