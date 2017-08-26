Historical Society, Frisco museum to host Sandra Mather book launch on Wednesday

The Summit Historical Society and Frisco Historic Park and Museum will help promote Sandra Mather's new edition of "Dillon, Denver and the Dam," during a launch party from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the East Deck marina in Frisco.

"The new edition includes many photos, some in color, from the Frisco Museum collection, a timeline for building the dam and tunnel and moving the town, and a short walking tour of new Dillon that includes some of the buildings moved from old Dillon," Mather said in a prepared statement.

Anyone who attends the launch party may buy a signed copy of the Mather's new book while helping support the programs of the Summit Historical Society and the Frisco Historic Park and Museum.

Mather is an author and historian who has written or co-written more than a dozen books on Summit County history, which served as the focus of her doctoral dissertation.

Her books focus on topics such as geology, saloons, transportation, mining and the women who lived in Summit County from 1859 until the turn of the 20th century.

In 2013, Mather received the Theobald Award for her work to preserve local history. For the last three decades, she has volunteered for three historical societies in the county, leading hikes and walking tours, presenting programs and conducting research.

Recommended Stories For You

Prior to the book launch, Mather will present the last of this season's Summer Lunchtime Lecture Series: "Dillon, Denver and the Dam" at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum.

This lecture is free and will go for one hour, starting at noon Wednesday.

For more, townoffrisco.com/play/historic-park-and-museum/lunchtime-lectures/#title.