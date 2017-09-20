Hop the shuttle to Aspen’s Maroon Bells for fall colors

The U.S. Forest Service, Pitkin County, Aspen Skiing Company and local public transportation system are in the midst of another busy season at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area in Aspen and want to remind fall colors visitors to take advantage of the shuttle to the site.

This year, the partners have worked to offer new overflow parking opportunities to guests. As of Sept. 8, the Buttermilk parking lot, north of Aspen on the west side of Highway 82, is open for free parking and shuttle service to Aspen Highlands Ski Area. The service is offered Friday through Sunday every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 1.

The Maroon Bells Scenic Area is accessible by shuttle from Aspen Highlands, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through the month of September, with the last bus leaving the Bells back to Highlands at 4:30 p.m. Limited parking is also available at Highlands lot for $5 on weekdays and $10 on Saturday and Sunday.

"Since Maroon Creek Road opened in mid-May, it has been another busy year at the scenic area," Shelly Grail, recreation program manager for the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District, said in a news release. "We are grateful for the support of great partners throughout the year as we strive to make the fall colors viewing season a pleasant experience for people visiting the White River National Forest."

For information on traffic and parking availability, the public is encouraged to call the Maroon Bells Information line at 970-945-3319. This phone line is updated regularly with reports on traffic, parking and weather conditions.