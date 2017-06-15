Housing projects dominate Silverthorne Town Council meeting | SummitDaily.com

Residential building projects dominated Wednesday's hour-long meeting of the Silverthorne Town Council with two developers each looking for the council's OK on multiple plat requests.

Coincidentally, one of those developers is nearing the end of his construction efforts, while the other is just getting started.

Up first was Tim Crane of Compass Homes. Crane was seeking approval on a pair of building requests — one for three single-family homes and another for 10 more — both at Angler Mountain Ranch.

"This is sort of the crowning portion of the development we've done," Crane told the council, adding that he believes "these lots are the nicest lots in Summit County" and he can't wait to see it all built out.

"It's consistent with what we envisioned so many years ago," Crane said, "and I'm glad to be here."

In May 2006, council approved a sketch plan for up to 241 homes at Angler Mountain Ranch. On Wednesday, Crane told the council he was nearing project completion and will stop at just over 230 homes total, the last of which are about to come to fruition.

During public comments, one woman in the audience had a question about the time frame for the development of Angler Mountain Ranch, from inception to the last lots going up.

Crane called it a "trip down memory lane," as he recalled buying the land in December 2005 and spending two years getting approved to build, adding that they are about to start construction on the last homes.

"So about 12 years?" one of the council members asked for clarification.

"Yes," Crane replied.

"Does it seem longer than that?" Councilman Bob Kieber quipped with a smile.

"I've loved every minute of it, Bob," Crane replied.

Later in the meeting, the council fielded a couple more plat requests from Matt Mueller, development director for Summit Sky Ranch.

He was looking for approval to start construction on three single-family homes with one of those requests and 12 more units with the other, all at Maryland Creek Ranch.

Mueller said he expects to erect more than 90 homes at the development by the time it's all said and done, and in many ways, they're just getting started.

"We are," Mueller agreed. "And it's on fire. I think everyone is just excited about the community. There's nothing quite like it."

He was speaking of the "mountain-modern" cabin-style homes that he's building at the ranch.

"None of them are CO'd yet," he said. "But we have 14 that are almost finished, if not finished, and we have 45 foundations in the ground."

During the meeting, Councilman Russ Camp asked Mueller how many of the 15 homes he plans to build had already been sold, and Mueller replied: "All of them. Well, they're under reservation. They're not officially sold."

After the meeting, Mueller said it's an exciting time to be building homes in Summit County.

"What's really cool is one of our buyers said to us the other day that, 'We pay a little more to live here because we are around like-minded people,'" Mueller said of the development and cabin-style homes that are going up there. "And I think that's really cool. If architecture can pull that off, that's pretty successful."

In other business

• Council approved on second readings a zoning request change and annexation that would pave the way for the Colorado Department of Transportation to expand its facility in Silverthorne by tapping into town sewer and water services.

Asked when construction might begin, a CDOT official told the council it could be as soon as two months, with hopes of having the new foundations in by this winter. Because CDOT needs to continue to use the Silverthorne facility throughout the winter, it will be built in a two-phase process to keep the site operational. Construction isn't expected to be completed until 2019.

"This looks pretty clean, right?" Councilman Kevin McDonald, one of the more skeptical council members when it comes to building matters, asked out loud when looking at the overall agreement. "(CDOT) is already there, they will be paying all the normal fees, we're not comping anything, so this seems pretty logical."

The CDOT official and town council both framed the agreement as a "win-win" for the transportation department and for the town.

• Council renewed Sunshine Café's liquor license. There had been no violations at the café since its last request, according to town documents.

• Police chief John Minor introduced a new hire at the department, James Dye. It was only his second day on the job, and Dye previously worked for the school district.

• Council awarded a contract for just under $500,000 to Contech Engineered Solutions, headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, for the replacement of the Nike Bridge.