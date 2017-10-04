Housing Works Initiative seeks property owners

Since its inception in 2016, the Housing Works Initiative has helped 17 Summit County individuals and families find long-term rental housing and the program now seeks to add more properties to the pool.

The modified master-leasing program, which is a partnership between the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, The Summit Foundation and several of the area municipalities, was a direct response to the ongoing housing crisis in the county. The towns and county are in the process of building more workforce housing, but the Housing Works Initiative attempts to offer existing housing to tenants by restoring short-term vacation rentals back to the long-term market.

Local property owners who are interested in making the switch and are interested in learning more should contact Peter at 970-423-5146, or visit: SummitFIRC.org/assistance/housing-works-initiative/housing-works-property-owners