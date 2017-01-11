Summit County tax dollars at work: How much does it cost to screw in a lightbulb? | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: This is a regular series looking at your taxpayer dollars at work. Do you have a governmental project that recently got you wondering, “What did that thing cost?” Send us an email at: share@summitdaily.com

Summit County government recently embarked upon a project to upgrade lightbulbs in all the county’s buildings in 2017 from older incandescents to high-performing LEDs.

The improvement plan sees replacing nearly 13,000 bulbs across 12 buildings and some parking lot and street lighting. The program is estimated to cost approximately $260,000. The first building to see the light is the Summit Stage bus barn at the County Commons in Frisco, at a cost of $20,000 for 900 bulbs in 568 light fixtures.

Due to the energy savings from the changeover, the county projects it will recover that healthy investment in full in just about 18 months. The retrieval will average closer to 28 months at other structures once the bulbs are installed by a contractor.

“It’s not necessarily a sexy project,” said Tom Gosiorowski, directory of the county’s road & bridge department, “but one we should realize the benefits from quickly.”