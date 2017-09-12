How to donate to Houston pet shelters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

With the estimated cost from the damage to Texas from Hurricane Harvey seemingly increasing by the day, one local business is stepping up to donate to a perhaps hidden cause.

Chuck & Don's Pet Food & Supplies, located at 226 Lusher Ct. in Frisco, is part of the company's national campaign launched Tuesday to raise funds for the pet shelters and rescues affected by Harvey. Through Sept. 15, customers can either drop in and round up purchases or specify an amount to contribute, and 100 percent will go directly to Houston-area animal rescues and shelters where countless pets will await being reunited with their owners.

"Like many, we've watched Hurricane Harvey's effect on Houston and the surrounding areas with heavy hearts," Bob Hartzell, CEO and president of Chuck & Don's, said in a news release. "One of our core values at Chuck & Don's is commitment to communities, which is why it feels natural to mobilize our team members and generous customers to help Houston-area families and pets."

To learn more about Chuck & Don's charitable giving efforts, visit: chuckanddons.com