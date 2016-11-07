How to vote in Summit County on Election Day | SummitDaily.com

How to vote in Summit County on Election Day

Face it, you’ve waited until the last minute to complete your ballot. But don’t skip out on voting this year — there’s still time to go exercise the franchise.

This election cycle may be the first in Colorado’s history that all active, registered voters received a mail-in ballot, but it doesn’t mean you have to make your official choices by only that method. In fact, if you’ve not already returned your mail-in ballot by now (the U.S. Postal Service recommended doing so by no later than Nov. 1 to ensure it was delivered and counted appropriately), you’ve missed your chance.

However, those mailer ballots can still be returned to one of five 24-hour drop-off sites throughout Summit County. That can be done until 7 p.m. on Election Day, at the following locations:

• North Branch Library in Silverthorne (651 Center Cir.)

• Summit County Commons in Frisco (37 Peak One Dr.)

• Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge (208 E. Lincoln Ave.)

• Dillon Town Hall (275 Lake Dillon Dr.)

• Frisco Town Hall (1 Main St.)

For those who prefer to do it the old-fashioned way and vote in person on Election Day, you may do so on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following local polling sites:

• Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge (208 E. Lincoln Ave.)

• Silverthorne Pavilion (400 Blue River Pkwy)

• Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco (83 Nancy’s Pl.)

Finally, if you wanted to set a record for procrastination, the state now allows for same-day registration through Election Day. Visit http://www.govotecolorado.com to finding the polling center nearest you, or for Summit County residents, call the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, at: (970) 453-3479.

Happy voting.