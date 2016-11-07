How to vote in Summit County on Election Day | SummitDaily.com

How to vote in Summit County on Election Day
November 7, 2016
How to vote in Summit County on Election Day
Face it, you’ve waited until the last minute to complete your ballot. But don’t skip out on voting this year — there’s still time to go exercise the franchise.
This election cycle may be the first in Colorado’s history that all active, registered voters received a mail-in ballot, but it doesn’t mean you have to make your official choices by only that method. In fact, if you’ve not already returned your mail-in ballot by now (the U.S. Postal Service recommended doing so by no later than Nov. 1 to ensure it was delivered and counted appropriately), you’ve missed your chance.
However, those mailer ballots can still be returned to one of five 24-hour drop-off sites throughout Summit County. That can be done until 7 p.m. on Election Day, at the following locations:
• North Branch Library in Silverthorne (651 Center Cir.)
• Summit County Commons in Frisco (37 Peak One Dr.)
• Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge (208 E. Lincoln Ave.)
• Dillon Town Hall (275 Lake Dillon Dr.)
• Frisco Town Hall (1 Main St.)
For those who prefer to do it the old-fashioned way and vote in person on Election Day, you may do so on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following local polling sites:
• Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge (208 E. Lincoln Ave.)
• Silverthorne Pavilion (400 Blue River Pkwy)
• Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco (83 Nancy’s Pl.)
Finally, if you wanted to set a record for procrastination, the state now allows for same-day registration through Election Day. Visit http://www.govotecolorado.com to finding the polling center nearest you, or for Summit County residents, call the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, at: (970) 453-3479.
Happy voting.
