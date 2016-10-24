Hunter survives bear attack near South Park | SummitDaily.com

A man sustained minor injuries early Friday evening, Oct. 21, after being attacked by a black bear near Red Hill in South Park.

The man, whose name is not being released, was scouting for an upcoming hunting trip and walking near a stream when he came across the animal at about 5 p.m. The bear, perhaps surprised by the individual, attacked and knocked him to the ground before he was able to fend off the attack. The bear ran away.

The victim suffered only minimal injuries, to his hands, legs and abdomen. Responding paramedics treated him on scene, and he was not in need of hospitalization. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers interviewed the man and collected DNA samples from his clothing for evidence.

“Thankfully the injuries were not severe,” said Mark Leslie, CPW’s northeast regional manager, in a news release. “This looks like a chance encounter where the bear was likely startled.”

CPW officers have set traps and asked for assistance from U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to track the bear. Once captured, the animal will be euthanized and a necropsy performed to determine if the aggressive bear has rabies or other abnormalities.

The incident is a reminder to hunters and tent campers to take precautions to avoid potentially dangerous wildlife encounters. Food should be a stored in bear-proof containers and away from tents and campsites.

For more information on camping and hiking in bear country, visit: http://www.cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeCampingBearCountry.aspx