Inmates’ paper cranes displayed in Justice Center | SummitDaily.com

Inmates’ paper cranes displayed in Justice Center
November 4, 2016
The Summit County Art Forum and Summit County Sheriff’s Office have dedicated a new, semi-permanent art installation at the Justice Center in Breckenridge. Entitled “Peace Cranes: A Journey,” the piece features more than 1,000 origami peace cranes mounted on Aspen branches.
County jail inmates started making the cranes back in 2014 as part of a behavioral health project administered by Mind Springs Health through the Jail-Based Behavioral Health Services program. The inmates wrote inspirational quotes and intentions on the pieces of paper before folding them.
The project was designed in part to help reduce conflict among inmates and support positive relationships. Making the cranes served as an opportunity for reflection and personal expression.
“The inmates took the project a step further, writing the messages and folding the cranes as a group, discussing the impact of the messages while they worked,” detentions division commander Erik Bourgerie said. “Several inmates have told me that the project was helpful to them in their work to overcome substance use disorders and manage mental health issues.”
The dedication took place as part of Conflict Resolution Month, a statewide initiative that builds awareness of constructive, nonviolent strategies for dealing with conflict and dispute.
