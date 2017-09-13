Iron Springs bike path detour in place near Frisco

The Colorado Department of Transportation is temporarily re-routing bike path traffic along southbound Highway 9 near the Iron Springs bypass to the newly constructed Blue Mountain Bikeway.

The Dickey Connector Path will serve as the detour until construction crews complete the remaining bike path, which will travel through an underpass at the north end of Iron Springs.

The detour began on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and will remain in place until construction is completed. During that time, path users should expect to be temporarily stopped by flaggers at times. Temporary detour sings will be in place to guide users.

For additional information about Iron Springs project, call the project information line at 970-401-0901 or email the team at CDOTIronSprings@gmail.com.