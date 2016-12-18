Iron Springs Highway 9 construction Tuesday, Dec. 20 | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has issued a traffic advisory for some scheduled construction work on a portion of State Highway 9 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SEMA Construction, contractor for the Iron Springs project in Frisco, will be performing grinding work to smooth out sections of the road on both the north and southbound lanes just north of Swan Mountain Road. Traffic flow will be reduced to one lane at approximately mile marker 92 near Summit High School, with flaggers present for traffic control. Commuters along the road can anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes.

For more information about this two-year project, email cdotironsprings@gmail.com, or call the hotline at (970) 401-0901. Information about weekly lane closures is also available via CDOT at: coloradodot.info/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.