Iron Springs Highway 9 project set to resume April 10 | SummitDaily.com

Iron Springs Highway 9 project set to resume April 10
April 7, 2017
On Monday, April 10, The Colorado Department of Transportation and SEMA Construction will continue improvements along Colorado Highway 9 for the two-mile Iron Springs project between Frisco and Breckenridge, from mile point 92.9 to 94.3 (Swan Mountain Road to Recreation Way).
Hours of operations are expected to be Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no impacts to traffic on Saturdays. Motorists can anticipate up to 20-minute delays through the project. The recreation path will remain open 100 percent of the time, but users should expect flaggers on the path.
Weather pending, a traffic switch to the newly constructed roadway is scheduled for mid-May. Prior to the switch, a newly paved parking lot and connector path will be constructed, as the existing Dickey Day parking area will no longer be accessible. The new parking lot is located off the Recreation Way intersection, at the north end of the project.
The overall construction completion date is December 2017.
For information about this project please call the project hotline at (970)-401-0901 or email CDOTIronSprings@gmail.com. Information about weekly lane closures will be available here.
