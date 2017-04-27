Jared Polis, fellow fellow House Democrats offer counter-message on immigration | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Democrat Jared Polis announced along with several colleague in the U.S. House of Representatives the formation of the Saved by American Immigrants National Taskforce. The taskforce will collect and share stories of documented and undocumented immigrants who have positively contributed to U.S. society through heroic or lifesaving acts, according to a news release.

The launch of SAINT coincided with the Trump administration's announcement of the opening of the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office, a new body within U.S. Immigration in Customs Enforcement that will assist victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

According to the release, SAINT will provide a counter-perspective to VOICE, "highlighting positivity rather than generating negativity."

"Propaganda is dangerous, and that is why we should all be troubled by the new Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office," Polis noted in the release. "Immigrants are not a group to be feared. They are our friends, neighbors, and — sometimes — heroes. I prefer to operate from a place of positivity, and that's what SAINT is all about."

According to a separate release from ICE, the new VOICE office will "use a victim-centered approach to acknowledge and support victims and their families, promote awareness of available services to crime victims and build collaborative partnerships with community stakeholders assisting victims."

"All crime is terrible, but these victims are unique — and too often ignored," Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in the release. "They are casualties of crimes that should never have taken place—because the people who victimized them often times should not have been in the country in the first place."