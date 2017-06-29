Julie McCluskie announces 2018 candidacy for House District 61 | SummitDaily.com

Summit school district spokeswoman to run for Millie Hamner's seat

Julie McCluskie, the Summit School District's director of communications and community engagement, announced her candidacy this week for the Colorado House of Representatives District 61 seat during the upcoming 2018 election.

Rep. Millie Hamner, a Democrat, presently represents House District 61, which covers Summit, Lake and Pitkin counties and portions of Delta and Gunnison counties. The former superintendent of the Summit School District will wrap up her third term in office in January 2019 and will be term-limited.

McCluskie, also a Democrat, is a Colorado native and graduate of Colorado State University. She has been in her current position for nearly a decade, and also spent a stint at the state Capitol serving as former Lt. Gov. Joe Garcia's director of communications.

In the latter role, McCluskie helped orchestrate statewide tours, community conversations and state-level public events, as well as launch Colorado Literacy Week and the One Book 4 Colorado program. Prior to her career in public education, she worked in resort and hospitality management with leadership roles at Xanterra Parks & Resorts out of Denver, as well as Doubletree Hotels in Colorado Springs and Vail.

McCluskie has already secured the endorsement of the woman she hopes to succeed.

"Everyone who knows her will agree that she has what it takes to respond to the needs of this district and to be an effective and influential advocate for us in Denver," Hamner said in a news release about the announcement.

Locally, McCluskie serves as a board member on The Summit Foundation and Advocates for Victims of Assault. She's also an advisory board member for the Building Hope Summit County mental-health initiative.

"It would be a tremendous privilege to serve the people of District 61 and I'm excited to get to know and better understand the needs of families in our special and beautiful part of Colorado," McCluskie said in the release. "Our communities thrive when our local families and workers have opportunities to be successful."

More information is available on the "McCluskie for Colorado" Facebook page, Twitter (@McCluskieforCO), or email McCluskieforCO@gmail.com