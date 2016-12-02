Jury: no damages in hot tub cover case | SummitDaily.com

A Summit County jury declined to award damages to a Douglas county man who was struck by a hot tub cover that blew up in the wind while he was staying at a VRBO home in Silverthorne in 2013.

The civil suit alleged that as the property owner, the defendant was negligent in not repairing the plastic clips that held down the hot tub cover. According to the suit, the plaintiff suffered “permanent injuries to his neck, back and head” in addition to “great physical and emotional pain and suffering.”

After a two-day trail, a six-person jury found that, although the plaintiff had suffered injuries, the property owner was not at fault and thus not obligated to compensate him.