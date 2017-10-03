Kaiser Permanente Colorado recognized for support of arts

Americans for the Arts recently named Kaiser Permanente Colorado one of 10 businesses nationally to receive an award for its support of the arts.

Each year, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit recognizes companies of all sizes for their exceptional involvement in the arts through its Business Committee for the Arts program. The recipients are seen as those setting the standard of excellence, as well as serving as role models for others in their efforts to enrich the workplace, education and the community.

"We're honored to have been nominated by the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts to receive this national recognition," Kaiser Colorado's Dr. Jandel Allen-Davis said in a news release. "We're proud to support the creative and cultural arts communities in this state, which are pivotal to health and healing."

The awards will be formally presented at a black-tie gala at the Central Park Boathouse in New York City on Oct. 11.