Kathryn ‘Kizzie’ Fangmeier: 1960 – 2016 | SummitDaily.com

Kathryn “Kizzie” Fangmeier of Pueblo, previously of Summit County passed away on October 1, 2016. Born November 21,1960 in Fairbury Nebraska, Kizzie lived in Summit County from the early 1980s until March of this year when she moved to Pueblo.

She is survived by her brothers Douglas and Daniel along with many other relatives, special friends Mike and Rene Mumme, and Drew Brennan.

Over the years, Kizzie worked for Keystone Resort, Summit County government, The Keystone Center, Bristlecone Home Health Care and Axis Therapy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. at the Community & Senior Center, 0083 Nancy’s Place in Frisco. The spreading of her ashes will take place immediately following north of Silverthorne.