Keystone Resort delays opening to Nov. 11 | SummitDaily.com

Keystone Resort announced Tuesday morning that due to the unseasonably warm temperatures throughout the region the last few weeks, it will delay its 2016-17 launch by a week, now targeting Friday, Nov. 11, for Opening Day.

“Our top priority at Keystone is to provide our guests with the best early-season ski and ride experience possible,” Mike Goar, Keystone’s COO, said in a statement. “While Mother Nature has not made it easy for recent snowmaking operations, our team is ready to fire up the snow guns at every opportunity as weather gets cooler this week and next.

“We look forward to opening as soon as we feel we can provide our guests with a better experience and quality snow conditions,” he added.

For more information about Keystone Resort, visit http://www.keystoneresort.com, or call (877) 204-7889.