Keystone Resort hosts 5th-annual coat drive | SummitDaily.com

Keystone hosts 5th-annual coat drive

Keystone Resort hosts its fifth-annual Outpost Dining Coat Drive the upcoming weekends of Dec. 2-3 and 9-10 to benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) with the holiday season just around the corner. Guests who donate a winter jacket will receive 50 percent off their individual dinner bill (food only) at Keystone on-mountain restaurants the Alpenglow Stube and Der Fondue Chessel.

“Last year we collected and donated more than 450 coats to help local families in need,” Brian Haemmerle, general manager of the Outpost at Keystone, said through a news release. “(This) is a great opportunity for guests to give back to the Summit County community.”

All guests in the dining party to these North Peak restaurants must bring a coat to donate in order for everyone at the table to receive the discount, and coats must be donated on the night you are dining and dinner reservations are required. No other discounts will apply.

For more information, or to book a reservation, visit keystoneresort.com, or call (970) 496-4386.