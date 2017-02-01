Keystone Resort names Tracy Bartels senior director of mountain operations | SummitDaily.com

Keystone Resort names Tracy Bartels senior director of mountain operations
February 1, 2017
Keystone Resort announced the hiring of Tracy Bartels as its new senior director of mountain operations on Wednesday.
In her new role, Bartels, a Vail Resorts, Inc. employee of more than a decade and a half, will oversee and manage many of Keystone’s key day-to-day services. Those include ski patrol, mountain safety, snowmaking and grooming, lift maintenance and operations, the terrain parks, guest services, events and on-mountain construction.
“I’m confident that her experience and leadership abilities will be incredible assets for our mountain operations department and the broader resort team,” Mike Goar, Keystone Resort vice president and COO, said in a news release on the announcment.
Bartels started her career with Vail Resort as a manager of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s children’s ski and ride school in 2000. After 10 years in the position, she was named Keystone’s health and safety manager, before eventually heading back to Breckenridge for the same role there. She holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and before arriving to the Vail Resorts family previously held positions with the Unitog Company, United Technology and Texas Instruments.
