Keystone Resort’s Mike Goar to become COO of Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain | SummitDaily.com

Keystone Resort’s Mike Goar to become COO of Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain
June 28, 2017
Mike Goar, Keystone Resort's vice president and chief operating officer, has been appointed the new COO of Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Vail Resorts, Inc., announced Wednesday afternoon.
The move follows the announcement earlier this month that Pete Sonntag would transition from his role in Tahoe to become the new COO of Whistler Blackcomb. Whistler's prior COO, Dave Brownlie, stepped down in May.
Goar, who has more than 40 years of ski resort industry experience and first joined Vail in 2013, will relocate with his wife, Heidi, to South Lake Tahoe later this summer. There, he'll also offer additional oversight of the Vail's Kirkwood Mountain and Northstar California resorts.
"I am incredibly thankful to the outstanding team at Keystone whom I've had the honor to work with the past two years," said Goar, who took over at Keystone in May 2015. "While I will very much miss the resort, and especially the employees who make it so great, I am excited and looking forward to the opportunity to work with the talented teams at Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood."
The search for Goar's successor at Keystone begins immediately.
