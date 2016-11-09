Keystone Science Schools hosts movie night | SummitDaily.com

Keystone Science Schools hosts movie night
November 9, 2016
In celebration of the opening of camp registration for Keystone Science School’s (KSS) Summer of Imagination, KSS is hosting the inaugural movie night and camp registration launch party Friday, Nov. 11, from 6–9:30 p.m.
Past and future campers are invited for a night of science, food and fun. Parents can drop off their children at 6 p.m. at KSS. Registration is $25. KSS will provide dinner, have a showing of the movie “Jungle Book” and have some science activities. At the close of the night, parents can pick up their children anytime between 9–9:30 p.m. Register at KeystoneScienceSchool.org or call (970) 468-2098.
