Kidde recalls 134 million fire extinguishers, including hundreds in Summit County

The Kidde fire-extinguisher company has recalled 134 million plastic-handled fire extinguishers manufactured between 1973 and this August, and a large number of those recalled devices are believed to be in use across Summit County, according to local fire department officials.

Altogether, the recall encompasses 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers, and officials with Summit Fire and EMS, a combination of Copper Mountain Fire and Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue, are asking local property owners to check theirs and contact Kidde for free replacements if they find any fire extinguishers subject to the recall.

According to the local officials, hundreds of the recalled extinguishers are believed to be in Summit County, and a list of the recalled models is available at Kidde.com, along with more information about the massive, nationwide recall.

"While these extinguishers generally have proven to be reliable, Kidde has been made aware of instances in which they have failed to work and issued the recall under the guidance of the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission," said Lake Dillon Fire assistant chief and fire marshal Steve Skulski in a prepared statement. "We urge property owners not to take any risk and get any recalled extinguishers replaced."

Additionally, the release notes that Summit County's fire-safety inspectors will be on the lookout for recalled extinguishers as part of their routine inspections of businesses. Still, local fire officials are urging property owners to check all their extinguishers.

The model number often is located on the bottom left corner of the fire extinguisher's label, and it should not be confused with the type-written serial number.

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1973 and Aug. 15, including some that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and they are either ABC- or BC-rated. The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label.

For units produced in 2007 and beyond, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom.

Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format. Date codes for recalled models manufactured from Jan. 2, 2012 through Aug. 15 are 00212 through 22717. For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.