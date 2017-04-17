Lake Dillon Fire Rescue accepting firefighter applications through May 22 | SummitDaily.com

Lake Dillon Fire Protection District is now accepting applications for Career Firefighter/EMT-Basic and Firefighter/EMT-Paramedic. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on May 22, 2017. Application materials must include signed LDFPD application, résumé, cover letter and copies of applicable certificates indicated below as minimum qualifications. Packet may also include letters of reference, transcripts, etc.

The general responsibilities of this position include; responding to fire alarms, hazmat and other emergency calls to protect life and property; combating, extinguishing and preventing structure and wildland fires; driving emergency apparatus; participating in rescue extrication operations and providing emergency medical care to the sick or injured. Duties are frequently performed in severe, high-alpine environment conditions that include temperatures as low as -40 degrees Farenheit, extreme winds and heavy snowfall.

Lake Dillon Fire Protection District's area of response encompasses the towns of Silverthorne, Dillon, Frisco, Montezuma and the unincorporated areas of Keystone, Summit Cove and Farmer's Korner. First responders in this district experience a wide variety of emergency calls, and frequently interact with members of Red, White & Blue Fire District, Copper Mountain Fire Department and Summit County Ambulance Service.

The minimum starting salary for a firefighter/EMT-Basic is $41,541, $44,918 with typical overtime pay. The firefighter/Medic position starts at $53,659, or $59,762 typical overtime pay. Adjustments to starting rate are dependent upon on qualifications and previous experience. Entire salary ranges are $44,918 to $68,473 (FF/EMT-Basic w/ Routine OT) and $59,762 to $85,115 (FF/Medic w/ Routine OT).

A full benefits package is also available. More information and application packets can be found here.