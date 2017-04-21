Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue to honor firefighters and community members at ceremony on Saturday | SummitDaily.com

Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue to honor firefighters and community members at ceremony on Saturday
April 21, 2017
Lake Dillon Fire will be honoring five citizens and numerous firefighters and staff members at its annual awards ceremony in Dillon on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the Dillon Community Church Fellowship Hall for their commitment to supporting department.
"We look forward every year to honoring our own employees for their exemplary work and are pleased to share this occasion with so many deserving members of our community who contribute to public safety and help make this such a wonderful place to be," Fire chief Jeff Berino said. "It is truly an honor for us to serve the residents and visitors of the Lake Dillon Fire Protection District."
The residents will be recognized for their support of the fire department through financial backing and professional services as well as their commitments to promoting fire preparedness in the community.
Department employees will be honored for milestones in their professional lives, including length of service, career advancements and continued education.
