Lake Dillon Theatre announces 2017 season | SummitDaily.com

Lake Dillon Theatre Company announces upcoming season for new S’thorne location

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company (LDTC) announces the 2017 theater season, “New Beginnings,” its inaugural season in its new home in Silverthorne. Just as LDTC and the town of Silverthorne have embarked on a new journey together, the stories for 2017 feature characters that are also beginning a new journey in their lives. 2017 season passes and flex passes will be available for purchase in November. Patrons who purchase a season pass in November will receive LDTC’s wine punch card.

The 2017 season includes: “Sister Act” by Bill and Cheri Steinkeller, opening June 23; “Ghost,” by Bruce Joel Robin, opening July 1; “Murder for Two,” by Kinosian and Blair, opening Sept. 1; “Noises Off,” by Michael Frayn, opening Dec. 1.

With LDTC’s expanded performance spaces, it will now offer a new theater series, “The Lab Theatre.” This series will present “Buyer & Cellar” by Jonathan Tolins, opening June 30; “Pretty Fire” by Charlayne Woodard, opening Aug. 11; and “Grounded,” by George Brant, opening Sept. 22.