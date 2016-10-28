Lake Dillon Theatre announces 2017 season | SummitDaily.com

Lake Dillon Theatre announces 2017 season
October 28, 2016
Lake Dillon Theatre Company announces upcoming season for new S’thorne location
The Lake Dillon Theatre Company (LDTC) announces the 2017 theater season, “New Beginnings,” its inaugural season in its new home in Silverthorne. Just as LDTC and the town of Silverthorne have embarked on a new journey together, the stories for 2017 feature characters that are also beginning a new journey in their lives. 2017 season passes and flex passes will be available for purchase in November. Patrons who purchase a season pass in November will receive LDTC’s wine punch card.
The 2017 season includes: “Sister Act” by Bill and Cheri Steinkeller, opening June 23; “Ghost,” by Bruce Joel Robin, opening July 1; “Murder for Two,” by Kinosian and Blair, opening Sept. 1; “Noises Off,” by Michael Frayn, opening Dec. 1.
With LDTC’s expanded performance spaces, it will now offer a new theater series, “The Lab Theatre.” This series will present “Buyer & Cellar” by Jonathan Tolins, opening June 30; “Pretty Fire” by Charlayne Woodard, opening Aug. 11; and “Grounded,” by George Brant, opening Sept. 22.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Snowboarder charged $260K in damages from collision at Keystone won’t have to pay
- Guide to 2016 opening day terrain and lifts at Keystone, Breck, Copper and Loveland
- Snowboarder charged $260K in damages from collision at Keystone won’t have to pay
- Man ordered to pay $260K for reckless skiing in Keystone
- Report details private jet’s fatal crash in Aspen