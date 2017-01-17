Landscaping firm promotes local employee | SummitDaily.com

Norris Design, a Denver-based planning and architecture firm, announced that they would be promoting Lindsey Newman to associate. Newman started with the firm’s Frisco office in 2014 as a landscape designer. She graduated with a bachelor of science in landscape architecture from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Her current project is workforce housing developments in both Summit and Garfield counties.

Norris Design was founded in Denver in 1985. It has since expanded to Frisco, as well as Arizona and Texas.