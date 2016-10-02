League of Women Voters host ballot presentation in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

Colorado’s chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a free election ballot review at the Summit County Community & Senior Center (83 Nancy’s Pl.) in Frisco on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Chapter president Barbara Mattison and board member Marilyn Brown will examine the state’s nine-issue ballot with a concise description and pros and cons of each. The League’s ballot issue pamphlet will also be available along with other materials to assist voters as Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, draws near.

Following the open, public presentation, Mattison will discuss the League’s positions on several of the ballot issues. The League never endorses or opposes candidates.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization with 800 affiliates across the country that encourages informed and active participation in government. Membership is open to men and women of all ages start at 16 years old. For more information, visit: www.lwvcolorado.org, or email: info@lwvcolorado.org.