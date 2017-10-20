Learn Summit County history with walking tour of Bill’s Ranch neighborhood

On Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m., the Frisco Historic Park and Museum will present a historic walking tour through Bill's Ranch. According to Sandra Mather's book, "Frisco and the Ten Mile Canyon," Bill's Ranch became Frisco's first subdivision and second-home development when William (Bill) Thomas wrote a letter to 100 Denver residents offering free land if they would build cabins there within one year.

Bill Thomas only had five takers initially, but the idea soon took off. Walking tour participants will find out why Bill Thomas made the offer of free land to Denver residents and about the history of Bill's Ranch and the neighborhood's historic structures.

"This iconic Frisco neighborhood certainly has a story to tell about how Frisco became what it is today. This tour usually fills quickly because the story of this area is so compelling," stated Simone Belz, Frisco Museum director.

Space in the tour is limited to 30 people and advance registration is required. The tour will be approximately two hours long. Participants should be prepared for unpredictable fall weather and wear sturdy walking shoes. Dogs are not allowed on this tour.

For more information on all of the Frisco Historic Park and Museum programs, call 970-668-3428 or go to FriscoHistoricPark.com.