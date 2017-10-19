Let’s Do Brinner (and support science at the same time)

It's been a new year for Keystone Science School, and with a relatively new marketing and development coordinator, a couple new supportive friends and a handful of new events, the school is putting on its first-ever breakfast-for-dinner fundraiser next week in Dillon.

Let's Do Brinner will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 26, at the Sunshine Café. People may RSVP anytime before Oct. 25, but with 65 available seats and about 30 tickets remaining, space is limited.

The brand new event will feature a four-course meal prepared by a chef. It starts with a breakfast bruschetta before moving on to a seasonal salad, filling up on a bacon-chili crusted pork belly and ending with a breakfast pastry filled with honey and vanilla yogurt cream and drizzled with a strawberry caviar glaze.

In addition to the café, Outer Range Brewing and Breckenridge Distillery are also getting in on the action with the brewery offering up four different beers for the event and the distillery putting out some of its favorite spirits.

Keystone Science School's marketing and development coordinator, Milena Johnson, was brought onboard about a year ago, and she said the owners of Sunshine Café, Mike and Tenley Spry, came to them offering to do a fundraiser.

"He's a proponent of kids getting outside the classroom, and he believes in what we're doing," she said, adding that Let's Do Brinner snowballed from there, picked up additional sponsorships, and it will be exciting to have it in the Spry's newly remodeled café.

Tickets for Let's Do Brinner are $60 apiece. All monies raised will go to support Keystone Science School's four core program areas — including its summer camps and school, educator and community outreach programs.

If the four courses, beer and spirits aren't enough, Keystone Science School is also planning to do some trivia at the fundraiser, and Harvest Camp, a three-day overnight event on the science school's campus, that starts the same day as KSS's Let's Do Brinner.

Johnson believes the camp, which also coincides with many students' fall break, presents a great opportunity for parents to drop their children off at Keystone Science School before going out for the breakfast-inspired dinner that ends with The Eclipse, a cocktail featuring a chocolate and coffee-infused red wine.

At Harvest Camp, there will be fun daytime activities, cozy campfires, trick-or-treating and a dance party for the children. The goal is to help campers build their independence, learn about the natural world and make new friends.

For more about Let's Do Brinner or Harvest Camp, go to KeystoneScienceSchool.org and click on the "Events" tab. People also may call 970-455-4235 or 970-468-2098, or email Johnson at mjohnson@KeystoneScienceSchool.org.