Local authors of Silverthorne donate books to Little Free Library | SummitDaily.com

At the request of Silverthorne Elementary’s principal Jeff Johnson, the town of Silverthorne installed two Little Free Libraries. The new resources will allow students and people of the community to have access to books for free.

Local author Karin Mitchell, who wrote a young adult book entitled “Between Families,” gathered several local authors to help fill the libraries at the Silverthorne Post Office and the FIRC building on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Jaci Ohayon, who wrote the children’s book “Food Dancer,” said that they were really excited that Johnson took the initiative to get the libraries in the community.

Both Ohayon and Mitchell brought their children to see the libraries. Susan Schulman, the executive assistant and public information officer for Silverthorne, brightened up the event by producing a ribbon and official city scissors. With the scissors in hand, Mitchell had a mini-ribbon cutting ceremony. She lives near the Little Library on Brian, which is also the school bus stop for her children.

Authors Johnny Welsh and Richard M. Brock also came to donate books to the libraries. Welsh donated his book on Marijuana culture in Colorado, called “Weedgalized in Colorado.” Brock’s book, “Cross Dog Blues,” a fictionalized history of Blues, will also be available at the Little Free Library.