Local co-working space looks to boost outdoor industry in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Elevate CoSpace in Frisco will be hosting its first Kickoff event at their Frisco location on Dec. 10, from 4-8 p.m. Joel Gatz from opensnow.com will be speaking at the event at 6 p.m.

The event is meant to promote Summit County as the head of the outdoor industry. The first part of the event will be planning for a new Colorado Outdoors Industry Leadership Summit to be held in the county in a partnership with the Outdoor Industry Association and the state Office of Outdoor Recreation. There will also be an avalanche safety workshop done by the Friends of Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Nonprofits such as Friends of Dillon Range District, Project Bike Tech as well as SOS Outreach will participate in the event. While the event is free, there is a request for a $5 donation in support of the nonprofits.