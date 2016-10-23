Local mental health group offers support meetings | SummitDaily.com

The High Country chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering opportunities for those living with mental illness and achieving recovery to share their personal stories.

The Frisco-based affiliate will host upcoming “In Our Own Voice” meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Buffalo Mountain Room in the Summit County Commons (37 Peak One Dr.) from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the classroom in St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (340 Peak One Dr.) from noon to 1 p.m. The presentation consists of a 15-minute video and two trained presenters who offer their own firsthand experiences on how to live with mental illness and is free and open to the public.

NAMI is the nation’s leading grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building betters lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Skye Dayne (skyedayne@gmail.com; 720-481-9079), or Betty Sarber (bettysarber@gmail.com, 970-389-0808).