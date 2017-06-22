Local writer, photographer wins awards from Rocky Mountain Outdoor Writers and Photographers | SummitDaily.com

Silverthorne resident Maryann Gaug won several awards in this year's photography and writing contest held by Rocky Mountain Outdoor Writers and Photographers. Gaug won second place for her video clip "Dancing Sea Nettles" and another second for "A Hiking Guide Dream" in the unpublished written works category. Video judge Ann Lukacs said of the video clip, "This was a mesmerizing clip of a unique subject matter. The use of the blue background and lighting the jellyfish provided an interesting study of their dance. The camera was stationary but effective as the jellyfish fill the frame and provide the movement." Of the unpublished article, writing judge Mary Taylor Young wrote, "Straightforward account of how the author transformed a love of outdoor recreation into success as a guide book author, a story that inspires others who want to take that trail." There were just over 500 photos, 32 written entries and 18 video clips entered in the contest, and awards were presented at the organization's annual conference in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Formed in 1973, Rocky Mountain Outdoor Writers and Photographers is an organization of professional and semi-professional photographers, writers, cinematographers, and artists who specialize in outdoor subjects, ranging from fishing and hunting to hiking and exploring public lands, with an emphasis on activities in the Rocky Mountains.

Each year the organization holds a conference at various locations throughout the Rocky Mountain Region, offering members an opportunity to improve their skills through workshops and field trips, share experiences, and explore local attractions.

The 2018 conference is tentatively planned in the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve area in southern Colorado in mid- to late September, with details available soon at the group's website, http://www.rmowp.org.