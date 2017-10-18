Longevity the subject of the Summit Daily’s next What’s Brewing event
October 18, 2017
Why does Summit County, and other prosperous Colorado mountain counties, have the highest life expectancy in the country? We're a self-selecting group here in Summit. Hearty, active people flock here each year to ski, bike, trail run and breathe in the rarified mountain air. How does that adventure culture result in longer life, where does it fall short and who does it leave behind? We have questions and we hope you have answers. For our latest What's Brewing event, the Summit Daily News wants your help in brainstorming ideas for how to cover the topic of longevity. Join us at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center for an open discussion. Email editor Ben Trollinger at btrollinger@summitdaily.com to RSVP for the event.
