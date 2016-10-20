Longtime local Boot Gordon gives free talk on his book | SummitDaily.com

Longtime local and author Stuart “Boot” Gordon will give a free talk on his book, “Clear It,” in the Blue River Room at the North Branch Library in Silverthorne on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. Gordon will also be discussing Peter Deneau’s 1944 prediction that “we are shifting into a new era of caring, cooperation and love,” Gordon said. Gordon is an author of several books, an artist and World War II U.S. Army fighter pilot.