Loveland Ski Area announces opening day Thursday, Nov. 10 | SummitDaily.com

Loveland Ski Area announced today it will open for the 2016-17 season on Thursday, Nov. 10.

“The waiting game is finally over,” said Rob Goodell, director of business operations, in a statement. “The persistent warm weather made things difficult this fall, but our snowmaking team has done an amazing job getting the mountain ready for opening day.”

Lift 1 will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday and will offer skiers and riders access to one top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base. The trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run make up this opening day run which is over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

“We already have great coverage on most of the run and just have to put the finishing touches on the lower portion of Home Run,” Goodell said. “While we are opening later than we had hoped, our Opening Day run will provide our guests with the exceptional early season snow they have come to expect at Loveland. We look forward to another long and snowy winter at Loveland and invite everyone to join us on Thursday to kick off the season.”

Loveland Ski Area opened on Oct. 29 last season.

Loveland Ski Area will be open seven days a week until closing day in early May. Lift operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays. Early season lift tickets are $59 for adults and $27 for children 6-14.