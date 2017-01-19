Loveland Ski Area temporarily closes two lifts for maintenance | SummitDaily.com

Loveland Ski Area just east of Eisenhower Tunnel in Grand County currently has two lifts out of commission, with plans to keep them shut down for service through at least Friday, Jan. 20.

Lift 6, a mid-mountain double chair originally installed in 1977, was closed indefinitely on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, to resolve a mechanical issue at the top terminal. The ski area posted to Twitter on Wednesday that because Lift 1, dating to 1981, is of a similar construction, an inspection crew discovered early stages of the same problem, so also shut it down for repairs.

Lift 1, a triple at Loveland’s base, is the ski area’s first priority and is expected to be ready by the end of Friday. Once complete and back up and running, crew will focus on Lift 6, but a timetable has yet to be released. Loveland said it will provide an updated timeline as soon as more information is available.

“We are dedicated to safe lift operations,” the ski area said via Twitter. “We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience while we complete the maintenance.”

Loveland is offering discounted full-day tickets for adults and children ages 6-to-14 while Lift 1 is closed. Those run $51 and $25, respectively. Stay tuned to skiloveland.com for updates.